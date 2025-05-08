Baseblue executes LNG ship-to-ship bunkering operation in the Caribbean

Baseblue has completed its first LNG ship-to-ship (STS) bunkering operation in Portland, Jamaica, marking a significant milestone in the company’s ongoing efforts to expand the availability of LNG as a marine fuel.

The operation involved the seamless transfer of approximately 8800 million Btu of LNG to the GOLD TRADER vessel off the coast of Portland, Jamaica. This bunkering event also included a cooldown of the receiving vessel – a key technical step to enable LNG bunkering, requiring rigorous safety procedures and pre-operation compatibility planning.

The execution highlights Baseblue’s growing global LNG supply chain capabilities and reflects its strategic push into new geographies. Historically active in LNG bunkering operations across Asia and Europe, this marks the company’s first such supply in the Caribbean, broadening its footprint in the Americas.

Dionysis Diamantopoulos, Head of Alternative Fuels, Baseblue, commented: “We are extremely proud to have safely and successfully completed this LNG supply in a new region for Baseblue. While the operation was not unprecedented, it represents an important step in our efforts to provide flexible and reliable LNG solutions to clients across more locations.”

Vaibhaav Srinath Dev, Key Accounts Manager at Baseblue, added: “This was a milestone for us – not only for Baseblue but for the wider group’s LNG efforts in the Americas. The operation required a high level of planning and coordination with vessel owners, suppliers, and technical teams. It also serves as a strong relationship builder with key industry partners in the region.”

As LNG continues to gain traction as a viable marine fuel, Baseblue remains committed to enabling its uptake through safe, reliable, and efficient operations – wherever its customers need them.