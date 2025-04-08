Ulusoy Sealines joins Gasum’s FuelEU Maritime pool as offtaker

Turkish shipping company, Ulusoy Sealines, has joined Gasum’s FuelEU Maritime pool as an offtaker of the pool’s regulation compliance service.

Ulusoy Sealines owns and operates a fleet of several ro-ro vessels and cargo ships. The company sails a regular route transporting passengers and freight between the Turkish port of Cesme and Italian port of Trieste.

When sailing to European ports, Ulusoy Sealines’ vessels are subject to the EU FuelEU Maritime regulation. By joining Gasum’s pool, Ulusoy Sealines is able to buy compliance as a service, where one vessel using biofuel generates compliance on behalf of others.

“There are currently many pooling services offered, but Gasum’s FuelEU Maritime pool is, in our opinion, by far the most reliable, cost effective and simple option. Gasum has control over the whole process from data gathering to bunkering the right amount of biofuel and we can trust them to deliver what they promise. It’s the perfect solution for a shipping company like ours to comply with the requirements of the EU regulation,” stated Mesut Cesur, General Manager of Ulusoy Sealines.

“We are very pleased to welcome Ulusoy Sealines to Gasum’s FuelEU Maritime pool. It’s great that a wide variety of actors in the maritime market can see the reliability and benefits of Gasum’s pooling service. This gives us the opportunity to expand our reach beyond the Northwest Europe area. Ship owners around the globe are realizing that now is the time to be making decisions about how to respond to the regulation this year,” added Jacob Granqvist, Gasum’s Vice President, Maritime.

FuelEU Maritime is an EU regulation established to increase the use of renewable and low-carbon fuels in the maritime sector. The regulation will apply to all ships of over 5000 t calling at EU ports.

Starting 2025 the owners of such vessels need to reduce the carbon intensity of purchased fuel initially by two percent with the required reduction growing incrementally to as much as 80% by 2050. To make compliance easier for shipping companies, FuelEU Maritime permits the voluntary pooling of emission reductions between vessels.

Gasum offers compliance by fuelling the pool’s compliance generators with the needed amount of liquefied biomethane (bio-LNG). Gasum uses DNV’s technology to gather and validate the pool’s consumption and emissions data and DNV will, at the end of the year, verify the balance of the pool for EU reporting purposes.

Waste-based bio-LNG is a fully renewable and environmentally-friendly fuel with lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions that are, on average, 90% lower when compared with fossil fuel use. Gasum’s strategic goal is to offer yearly 7 TWh of renewable gas, including biomethane and e-methane, to its customers by 2027.