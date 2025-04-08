 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Small Scale LNG
  3. 08 Apr 25
  4. Titan supplies first delivery to ‘K’ Line

Titan supplies first delivery to ‘K’ Line

Published by , Editor
LNG Industry,

Titan has supplied LNG to the Pontus Highway vessel at the ICO terminal in Zeebrugge. The Pontus Highway, a 2024-built pure car carrier, is operated by Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd (‘K’ Line) – a leading Japanese shipping company. As part of its commitment to achieving ambitious environmental targets by 2050, ‘K’ Line is actively investing in dual-fuel LNG vessels as an intermediate step towards decarbonisation.

Nicolas Ganas, Senior Trader and Business Development Manager at Titan, commented: “Titan is honoured to play a part in ‘K’ Line’s journey towards achieving its ambitious environmental targets. We have conducted a successful LNG bunker operation to the Pontus Highway and we are looking forward to many more under our long-term partnership.”

Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/small-scale-lng/08042025/titan-supplies-first-delivery-to-k-line/

You might also like

 
 

Embed article link: (copy the HTML code below):

 

This article has been tagged under the following:

LNG bunkering news LNG as fuel news LNG news in Europe