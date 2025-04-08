Titan supplies first delivery to ‘K’ Line
Titan has supplied LNG to the Pontus Highway vessel at the ICO terminal in Zeebrugge. The Pontus Highway, a 2024-built pure car carrier, is operated by Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd (‘K’ Line) – a leading Japanese shipping company. As part of its commitment to achieving ambitious environmental targets by 2050, ‘K’ Line is actively investing in dual-fuel LNG vessels as an intermediate step towards decarbonisation.
Nicolas Ganas, Senior Trader and Business Development Manager at Titan, commented: “Titan is honoured to play a part in ‘K’ Line’s journey towards achieving its ambitious environmental targets. We have conducted a successful LNG bunker operation to the Pontus Highway and we are looking forward to many more under our long-term partnership.”
