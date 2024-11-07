Hapag-Lloyd christens LNG dual-fuel containership

The Hamburg Express – the eponymous flagship of Hapag-Lloyd’s Hamburg Express class – has been christened at the Container Terminal Burchardkai in the Port of Hamburg. As the ship’s naming patron, Eva Maria Tschentscher – Hamburg’s First Lady and the wife of Hamburg’s First Mayor, Dr Peter Tschentscher – performed the traditional christening of the container ship, which currently operates on the FE3 Far East service between Asia and Europe.

“With the Hamburg Express, we are setting new standards in technology and sustainability. She will reinforce our status as the number one in quality and efficiency for our customers, especially on the strategically important Far East-Europe routes,” explained Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd.

Dr Peter Tschentscher, First Mayor of the Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg, added: “The Hamburg Express is a flagship for the world-class shipping company Hapag-Lloyd and for Hamburg as a strong and cosmopolitan port city. The ship class sets new standards in sustainability and economic efficiency, making shipping even more climate-friendly. This is in line with the objectives of Hamburg's port strategy and climate protection policy. The naming of the ship underlines the deep connection between Hamburg and Hapag-Lloyd, which goes back more than 175 years. I wish the Hamburg Express and her crew safe voyages and always enough water under the keel!”

The Hamburg Express is the seventh ship in a series of 12 newbuildings being built at the Hanwha Ocean shipyard in South Korea. With a length of 399 m and a capacity of 23 660 TEU, these newbuildings are the largest container ships ever to sail under the German flag.

Thanks to their size, innovative design, and LNG dual-fuel engines, the vessels in this class of ships will significantly boost efficiency per container transported and reduce emissions by 20 – 25% already in the near future.