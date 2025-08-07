Axpo completes Spain's first container shipping STS bio-LNG bunkering operation

Axpo has completed Spain's first ship-to-ship bio-LNG bunkering operation at the Port of Algeciras in the large container shipping industry. A volume of over 4000 m3 of ISCC-certified bio-LNG were delivered to the CMA CGM FORT BOURBON. This operation builds upon Axpo's recent LNG bunkering successes in key ports, including Málaga, Algeciras, and Sines.

The bio-LNG was sourced via virtual liquefaction at the Enagás regasification plant in Cartagena. The bio-LNG service at the Cartagena regasification plant, has been certified by the EU’s International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC EU) since July 2024, guaranteeing that the facility meets all the environmental, social, and traceability criteria established by the European Commission. Cartagena is a critical LNG infrastructure hub in the Mediterranean, playing a key role in supplying next-generation marine fuels and supporting broader European decarbonisation goals. This innovative sourcing strategy underscores the growing flexibility of LNG infrastructure that allows it to accommodate sustainable alternatives.

“This operation demonstrates Axpo’s commitment to pioneering sustainable LNG solutions in the Iberian market and actively supporting the decarbonisation of the maritime sector,” said Daniele Corti, Head Small Scale LNG at Axpo. “We are dedicated to expanding our bio-LNG portfolio to meet the increasing demand for cleaner marine fuels and help our customers achieve their ambitious emissions targets.”

The standard proof of sustainability certificate for this delivery has been is-sued at the beginning of August 2025 by Enagás.