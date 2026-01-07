CIMC SOE holds keel-laying ceremony for LNG bunkering vessel

On 30 December 2025, Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering Co., Ltd (CIMC SOE) held the keel-laying ceremony for the 12 500 m3 LNG bunker vessel (Hull No.: S1093) built for Vitol International Shipping at the West Zone No. 1 building berth.

The milestone was witnessed by Kim Jaehong, Site Manager of the supervision company LIMA SHIPPING PTE LTD; Chen Xujian, Site Manager of Bureau Veritas (BV); Chen Bin, Deputy General Manager of CIMC SOE's Shipbuilding Business Division; and members of the project team. Representatives from all parties fully affirmed the progress achieved at this project stage and expressed confidence in the subsequent construction work.

The vessel's conceptual and production design was independently completed by CIMC SOE. It is equipped with a high-efficiency electric propulsion system capable of precisely meeting the stringent requirements for accurate vessel manoeuvring during LNG bunkering operations, significantly enhancing operational efficiency and safety. Throughout the design process, CIMC SOE adhered to all the latest applicable regulations and standards for ships and gas transportation/bunkering. From structural design to equipment configuration, every aspect ensures the vessel's safety and environmental performance, enabling it to meet the evolving demands of the global shipping market.