  4. Titan completes first SIMOPS bunkering at Ghent

Published by , Editor
LNG Industry,

Titan has delivered 180 t of LNG to the newbuild vessel, Thun Vettern, for Furetank Chartering AB.

This was first time the Thun Vettern has bunkered in Northern Europe and Titan’s first time delivering at the SeaTank terminal, Ghent, Belgium.

The Flexfueler 001 performed the simultaneous operations (SIMOPS) delivery, eliminating the need for the Thun Vettern to visit a layby location and enabling a faster turnaround in port.

