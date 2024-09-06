Nikkiso CE&IG and GTT partner to advance LNG-fuelled shipping market

Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group, part of Nikkiso Co. Ltd’s Industrial Business segment, and GTT have entered into a partnership to support the LNG-fuelled cargo shipping market. The partnership between Nikkiso CE&IG and GTT brings together cutting-edge engineering and technology for LNG membrane containment and process systems and best-in-class hardware, global manufacturing, and technical integration competencies.

GTT’s patented RecycoolTM technology ensures boil-off gas (BOG) is recovered and managed safely to avoid unwanted emissions and improve fuel efficiency. Integrated with Nikkiso’s high-pressure fuel gas pump skids, the partnership provides ship owners with enhanced performance by maintaining reliability durability and efficiency to give customers a competitive edge in the market.

“Our partnership with GTT and complementary expertise advances the growth of both companies in the LNG-fuelled shipping market,” said Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases CEO, Adrian Ridge. “This strength is evidenced by the first large order for 10 container ships, and we expect more awards in the future.”

Jean-Baptiste Choimet, CEO of GTT, stated: “I’d like to thank the Nikkiso team for their support and collaboration. With GTT’s expertise in reducing boil-off rates through our membrane technology, the Recycool system now provides LNG-fuelled vessels with effective solutions for managing BOG and lowering their carbon footprint. The adoption of Recycool by leading Chinese and Korean shipyards reflects the industry's trust in this solution.”

The value of this partnership has already been recognised by large ship owners with a recent award from a leading shipping operator and numerous projects under negotiation for a variety of ship types.