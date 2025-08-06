USCG issues new guidelines for LNG and alternative fuel bunkering
Published by Jessica Casey,
Editor
LNG Industry,
The U.S. Coast Guard Office of Operating and Environmental Standards (CG-OES) has released a new policy letter, CG-OES Policy Letter No. 01-25, which provides Captains of the Port (COTPs) updated guidelines for the bunkering of vessels using LNG and other alternative marine fuels. This policy letter, effective 24 July 2025, supersedes and cancels two previous policy letters, CG-OES 01-15 and 02-15, both dated 19 February 2015.
The new guidelines aim to address the rapid development and implementation of alternative marine fuels given the gaps in existing US regulations, which are primarily focused on the bunkering of traditional petroleum-based fuels. This policy letter establishes a risk assessment model using current industry standards rather than prescriptive requirements and encourages collaboration with local Harbor Safety Committees to leverage local expertise to address hazards and identify risks.
