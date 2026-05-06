Matson new vessel construction programme marks two milestones

Matson, Inc. has marked two milestones in its fleet renewal programme with the beginning of hull assembly on the second of three new LNG powered ‘Aloha Class’ containerships designed for its Hawaii and China-Long Beach Express (CLX) services, and the start of construction on its third new vessel at Hanwha Philly Shipyard, Inc. (HSPI) in Pennsylvania.

A small shipyard ceremony to mark the dock mounting of the first grand block assembly of the second new vessel was followed by the cutting of steel plates to initiate work to build the third vessel.

The three new Jones Act-compliant vessels, representing an investment of approximately US$1 billion, will match the size and speed of Matson's two existing Aloha Class ships, Daniel K. Inouye and Kaimana Hila, which entered service in 2018 and 2019, respectively, as the largest containerships ever constructed in the US.

Matson expects to receive the first new vessel in 1Q27 with subsequent deliveries in 3Q27 and 2Q28, respectively.

With a carrying capacity of 3600 TEU, the 854-ft Aloha Class vessels are designed to operate at speeds in excess of 23 knots in support of Matson's service hallmark – fast and reliable delivery of goods, while incorporating the latest energy-efficient technologies to enhance operational efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

The three new Aloha Class ships will replace three vessels currently deployed in Matson's Hawaii and CLX services.