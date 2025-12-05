Axpo and GNV complete first ship-to-ship bio-LNG refuelling in Italy

Axpo and GNV (MSC Group), supported by the Maritime Authority of Genoa, have completed Italy's first ship-to-ship bio-LNG bunkering operation at the Port of Genoa. This significant step in the Italian ferry industry’s energy transition strengthens both companies’ leadership in sustainable marine fuels.

The ship-to-ship bunkering operation involved the refuelling of new state-of-the-art ferry GNV Virgo, the first Italian long-distance ro-pax vessel powered by LNG to be used on a regular route.

Produced from organic waste materials, bio-LNG is a renewable version of LNG. With a much lower overall environmental impact than traditional fuels, it has an important part to play in the energy transition. When powered by bio-LNG – determined by the green fuel’s availability – the dual-fuel GNV Virgo will operate in line with European decarbonisation targets, anticipating the EU’s long-term aim to be carbon-neutral by 2050.

GNV CEO, Matteo Catani, said: “This moment represents a true turning point for GNV in reducing the environmental impact of our fleet. The introduction of LNG into our daily operations not only significantly lowers emissions, but also allows us to gain hands-on experience with the technologies that will shape the future of European maritime transport, confirming our commitment to increasingly sustainable and competitive shipping.”

“We are working to make the use of bio-LNG a structural solution for our operations. We are aware that, at present, the availability of this fuel remains limited and requires significant investments, as well as the development of a supply chain capable of ensuring stable, large scale provision. Costs are still high, and the quantity available on the market is not sufficient to meet growing demand. It is a complex journey that requires the commitment and collaboration of all stakeholders in the sector,” Catani added.

Axpo Italia CEO, Simone Demarchi, added: "We’re proud to be contributing to innovation and sustainability in maritime transport with GNV, who have risen to the challenge of what is effectively a new frontier for the sector. That such an important development is taking place in Genoa, where Axpo's 25-year presence in Italy began, makes that satisfaction even greater. In particular, we extend our thanks to the Western Ligurian Port Authority and the Genoa Harbour Master’s Office for their invaluable support.”