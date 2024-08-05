Molgas opens first LNG refuelling station in Greece

Molgas Group has opened the first refuelling station with LNG and CNG for heavy duty vehicles (trucks, buses) but also light commercial vehicles and private cars in Thessaloniki, Greece. The project has been held and developed by the Greek leading company Blue Grid, part of Molgas Group since 2022.

This first LNG/CNG station in Greece operates within the ‘Kolokythas Fuels’ fuel station at 98 Pontou Street, on the borders of Kalochori-Sindos.

The inauguration of the station was carried out by the Deputy Minister of Energy, Alexandra Sdoukou, the CEO of Molgas, Sofoklis Papanikolaou, and the Managing Director of the Company in Greece, Alexandros Lagakos. The ceremony was also addressed by the Deputy Minister of Transport, Vasilis Economou, who sent his welcome remarks despite his inability to be physically present at the event. The event was also honoured by the presence of parliament members, mayors, entrepreneurs, and executives from the logistics and transport sectors, and representatives of international LNG truck manufacturers.

Along with presentations on the benefits of LNG/bio-LNG, live refuelling of LNG vehicles for the station's first customers took place, as well as individual briefings for interested parties on how to acquire and finance modern vehicles powered by natural gas.

“It’s with great joy that we inaugurate today the first LNG filling station in our country, which opens a new market for heavy duty vehicles. Natural gas, apart from its lower cost for professionals, constitutes an alternative fuel with remarkably lower emissions vs conventional ones. This is an investment that paves the way for renewable gases such as biomethane, while it remains aligned with the broader targets that we’ve set for achieving net-zero CO2 in road transport.

“It also comes in sequence to other important projects here in Thessaloniki, such as the introduction of 110 new electric city buses. The promotion of sustainable transport is a strategic choice for the government and we will continue to support it; both via legislative and regulatory initiatives, as well as with the right incentives wherever this is necessary,” noted the Deputy Minister of Energy, Alexandra Sdoukou.

“We are proud of the Greek team of Molgas, which continues to pioneer in the regional LNG and renewable gases market, implementing our plan to offer cleaner and more competitive energy to the industries, road, and sea transport sectors in the 16 European countries where we currently operate,” said the CEO of Molgas, Sofoklis Papanikolaou.

“Today officially marks the start of our nationwide LNG station network here in Thessaloniki. At the same time, we are completing the construction of our second station in Attica, in the area of Magoula, within August, while we are proceeding with the implementation of other stations in Patras and Ioannina. LNG and bio-LNG unlock significant added value for Greek carriers, and we are here to help them achieve it,” explained the Head of Molgas in Southeast Europe, Alexandros Lagakos.

The Molgas station provides access to a fuel that significantly reduces both operating costs (by more than 30%) and emissions for the Greek truck fleet, whose average age exceeds 23 years. The fuel savings are so significant that it makes the replacement of old trucks with more modern ones (new or used) running on LNG absolutely advantageous. It also offers high autonomy (up to 1800 km), up to 50% less noise pollution, and no burden on the vehicle's tare weight.

The same facility also offers CNG, which is aimed at smaller vehicles and private cars. The fact that CNG is produced from LNG makes this fuel more energy-rich compared to CNG produced through gas compression from the pipeline network, maximising economic and operational benefits for the end consumer.

In the near future, Molgas stations, immediately after the national framework for biomethane is passed, will also offer bio-LNG, i.e., renewable LNG, enabling the option of net zero (zero carbon footprint) for Greek carriers and their customers.