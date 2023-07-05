Gasum opens new gas filling station in Sweden

Energy company, Gasum, continues to expand its gas filling station network across the Nordics. The latest addition in Växjö, south central Sweden, demonstrates Gasum's commitment to responding to growing customer demand for fuel options that can lower emissions. The new station opened 3 July 2023.

Nordic energy company, Gasum, has announced the opening of its new liquefied gas filling station in Växjö. The station offers renewable liquefied biogas (bio-LNG) and LNG, both of which reduce carbon dioxide (CO 2 )-emissions compared to conventional fuel. Gasum can now provide both compressed and liquefied gas to transport companies operating across Sweden, from the northernmost parts to the southern regions. Gasum's ownership of the entire value chain allow it to take another significant leap in extend the corridor of stations. The Växjö station is Gasum's 22nd filling station in Sweden, bringing the total number across the Nordics to over 50, some of which are operated by Gasum’s partners.

Alwex Transport, a logistics company with an ambitious goal of contributing to a cleaner environment, has been instrumental in establishing the filling station in Växjö.

“We are incredibly pleased to be a part of this milestone in green transportation,” said Peter Sagebrant, CEO of Alwex Transport. “Our collaboration with Gasum has allowed us to play a pivotal role in advancing more sustainable transport. We look forward to seeing how this new filling station will make a difference to the environment and provide our customers with the opportunity to choose a greener solution for their transport needs.”

As the gas filling station infrastructure continues to expand into new areas, an increasing number of gas-powered heavy-duty vehicles are appearing on Swedish roads. There are almost 1000 heavy-duty vehicles driving on liquefied gas today in Sweden, and together with the heavy-duty vehicles that run on compressed gas, there are more than 2200.

The expansion of the gas filling station network opens new possibilities to transition to lower emission transports.

“We are thrilled to strengthen our filling station capacity in Växjö, enabling an increasing number of logistics operators to reach their emission targets by switching to cleaner, more cost-effective fuels. The Växjö station is the fruitful outcome of a partnership between Alwex Transport and Gasum that enables a new corridor connecting Sweden's East and West coasts,” added Sharareh Edström, Head of Business Sweden, Traffic at Gasum.

Sweden’s national target is to reduce emissions by at least 70% by 2030 com-pared to 2010 levels. Gasum, alongside partners willing to invest in stations and trucks, is committed to helping Sweden to reach this target. The use of renewable biogas in transport can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 90% compared to fossil fuels during the lifecycle of the fuel.

“To reach climate goals, we need to lower heavy-duty vehicle emissions originate from this sector. We’re delighted with the investment contribution from the environmental initiative Klimatklivet, enabling us to build the infrastructure that contributes to dramatically reducing emissions where they are most needed,” concluded Sharareh.