HAM inaugurates LNG-CNG refuelling station

HAM Group has inaugurated a new refuelling station EDUX GNL - GNC in Hospitalet de l'Infant, Tarragona, located on the AP-7, km 283, direction Castellón. The Ap-7 or Mediterranean Motorway is a fundamental axis for transport fleet traffic, connecting the Spanish Mediterranean coast from La Jonquera to Cadiz.

This new EDUX Hospitalet de l'Infant LNG-CNG refuelling station has a LNG dispenser, with two hoses for refuelling lorries and heavy vehicles; and a compressed natural gas dispenser, with one hose for refuelling cars, light vehicles, and lorries.

The gas station offers 24/365 service and allows refuelling with the HAM Card for professional use or with any debit or credit card. It has the most advanced technology and security systems to guarantee perfect operation and a satisfactory experience for all customers, who can contact our technical service 24/7 to resolve any incidents during refuelling.

With the opening of this new NGV refuelling station, HAM Group reinforces its commitment to the decarbonisation of transport and sustainable and environmentally-friendly mobility, adding a new refuelling point to its extensive network of more than 140 LNG-CNG and biomethane refuelling stations located on the main Spanish and European transport routes.