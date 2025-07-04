Hanwha Ocean to build LNG-powered icebreaking research vessel

Hanwha Ocean has been selected as the preferred bidder for a next-generation icebreaking research vessel project, led by the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries and intended for polar missions and research at the Polar Research Institute, an affiliate of the Korea Institute of Ocean Science and Technology.

Hanwha Ocean’s next-generation icebreaking research vessel will begin design after the signing of the contract in July, with an expected completion date of December 2029 that will complement and expand South Korea's polar research mission.

The vessel will have a gross tonnage of 16 560 t, more than double that of Araon (7507 t). Equipped with a LNG dual-fuel electric propulsion system and capable of breaking through 1.5-m-thick ice in both directions, it is a Polar Class (PC) 3 vessel that can withstand temperatures as low as -45°C.

In order to ensure the best research results even under extreme conditions, facilities for rest and leisure, such as cabins, reception rooms, and dining rooms, have been designed to provide the same level of comfort and convenience as a luxury cruise ship.

Araon, built in 2009, was the first icebreaking research vessel developed in South Korea. While it enabled independent research in the Southern and Arctic Oceans, the need for a new icebreaking research vessel has continued to be raised in the years since due to the expansion of the scope of research. This is a result of changes in the polar environment and strengthening of eco-friendly regulations, which Hanwha Ocean’s planned icebreaking research vessel addresses.

Hanwha Ocean has been building icebreakers since 2008, when it began developing polar vessels in anticipation of the potential for Arctic shipping routes. Since then, the company has built the most icebreaking LNG carriers in the world, including a total of 21 icebreaking LNG carriers, with 15 being built in 2014 and 6 in 2020. “Our next-generation icebreaking research vessel aims to be a 'completely new icebreaking research platform,’” said an official from Hanwha Ocean. “This ship will bring to focus the core competencies of Hanwha Ocean as a top-tier global shipyard.”

Looking forward, Hanwha Ocean will continue to build icebreaking research vessels. As Arctic Sea ice melts faster than expected, the region is becoming a hot bed for resources, logistics, and technology, not just new shipping routes. As such, Hanwha Ocean plans to quickly develop icebreakers as one of its future growth engines.

“With our world-class icebreaking technology, which has been proven by our overwhelming track record, we will make every effort to build our next-generation icebreaking research vessel,” added Hojoong Kim, Senior Vice President of Hanwha Ocean's Naval Ship Business. “This will once again prove our status as a global ocean solutions provider and demonstrate our icebreaking capabilities at a time when demand for icebreakers is growing.”