  04 Mar 25
  4. HAM Group opens new LNG and CNG station in Spain

Published by , Editor
LNG Industry,

HAM Group inaugurates a new EDUX service station for LNG and CNG in the Monegros Service Area. It is located in Candasnos, Huesca, on the AP-2, Km 86, a highway that connects Zaragoza with Barcelona and Tarragona.

HAM EDUX Monegros has an LNG dispenser (two hoses) to refuel trucks and heavy vehicles, and a CNG dispenser (two hoses) that allows refuelling cars, light vehicles and trucks.

