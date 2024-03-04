Gasum to open filling station in co-operation with Centralen in Sweden

Gasum will open a new filling station in Vänersborg, Sweden, in March 2024. The station is a result of co-operation with logistics company Centralen. By expanding its filling station network, Gasum is responding to the growing demand for biogas across the Nordics.

Gasum’s latest filling station will open on 11 March 2024 in Vänersborg, Sweden. The station will serve both heavy-duty vehicles and passenger cars with liquefied and compressed biogas (bio-LNG/CBG) and natural gas (LNG/CNG). The filling station will be Gasum’s 23rd in Sweden.

“The new station in Vänersborg is at a traffic hub on the European route E45 connecting both to the E6 in the west and the E20 in the east. This means that the new station greatly improves the connectivity of biogas operated logistics between the inland and west coast traffic routes to Norway,” said Sharareh Edström, Director of Traffic Sweden at Gasum.

The station has been established in cooperation with Gasum’s customer Centralen on their site outside the town centre. Centralen is a logistics company owned by 70 transporters with a combined fleet of 220 heavy-duty vehicles. Centralen is part of TRB, a long-term partner of Gasum.

“Working to improve our environment is a journey we must make together. We at Centralen are very grateful to have a partner like Gasum, who makes it possible to offer our customers fossil-free transport. We see great opportunities in switching to fossil-free fuels. Besides doing the right things, it will increase a productive dialogue between customers, suppliers, and partners. When climate is on every agenda, every day of the week, we will succeed in our sustainability efforts,” added Johan Jansson, Centralen’s CEO.

The new station is located at Dubbgatan 10.