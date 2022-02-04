HAM launches new LNG mobile service station

HAM Group has launched a new concept of a mobile and transportable service station, which allows the refuelling of LNG and CNG.

The new mobile unit, which is called EDUX, has been developed by HAM Criogénica, together with its R&D team, who have been in charge of the design and construction, in its facilities and in those of its subsidiary Vakuum.

The EDUX service station allows clients to store and refuel LNG to all types of trucks and heavy vehicles, keeping the liquid subcooled and adapting to the optimal temperature of the different brands: Volvo, Scania, or Iveco, offering a fast and safe refuelling, with performance and functionalities equal to that of fixed stations.

The mobile unit has 60 000 l (60 m3) of LNG capacity, works at low pressures (2 - 3 bar), has a submerged pump, and can supply up to 12 000 kg/h of LNG. The gas station has two ‘on the fly’ conditioning systems and has two CNG and two LNG dispensers, with a nozzle designed by HAM, with a ‘nofrost’ system and a double anchoring system and closing, avoiding leaks or losses of liquid, in addition to facilitating disconnection without emission of gas into the air.

The selection of fuel and payments can be made independently at each of the dispensers, using any debit or credit card or the HAM Card for professional use, only for companies and freelancers.