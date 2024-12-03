UECC and Titan agree landmark biomethane deal

United European Car Carriers (UECC) and Titan Clean Fuels have signed a new agreement that will see the vast majority of liquified gas supplied by Titan to UECC’s multi-fuel ships to have them run on biomethane (bio-LNG) for the remainder of 2024 and then most of 2025.

This deal expands upon UECC and Titan’s established commitment to using bio-LNG. Since 1 July 2024, over 95% of the fuel delivered to UECC’s pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs) by Titan has been bio-LNG; resulting in avoiding more than 30 000 t of greenhouse gas emissions.

According to Titan’s analysis, the quantity of bio-LNG in 2025, which Titan and UECC are realistically targeting, will avoid more than 75 000 t of greenhouse gases being emitted. That reduction is equivalent to the annual emissions of around 10 000 EU citizens or 540 million km driven in an average car. Using bio-LNG over oil-based fuels also virtually eliminates harmful local emissions black soot and other particular matters), nitrogen oxides, and sulfur oxides.

This transition to biomethane amplifies the success of UECC’s ‘Sail for Change’ sustainability strategy, as it will exceed its carbon intensity targets, which use the same metric as the industry’s forthcoming FuelEU Maritime regulation. In fact, the use of bio-LNG will offer UECC overcompliance with FuelEU Maritime across its overall fleet, and so it is actively exploring pooling and banking options.

Daniel Gent, Energy & Sustainability Manager at UECC, commented: “Through our CO 2 registry, this agreement offers our customers the opportunity to significantly reduce their Scope 3 emissions, and we appreciate those that have already jumped at the offer. Toyota Motor Europe, Ford of Europe, and another major European vehicle manufacturer quickly signed up to Green Gas Month in July 2024, and following its success every month will now essentially be Green Gas Month!”

“The engagement in Sail for Change from our customers, alongside Titan’s in-depth expertise in clean fuel supply and bunkering, have allowed us to almost entirely transition from LNG to bio-LNG, and to swiftly scale up our use of biomethane. With this expansion, we look forward to hearing from more customers who want to reduce their Scope 3 emissions and use sustainable shipping services today.”

Caspar Gooren, Commercial Director Renewable Fuels, said: “As frontrunners with a strong and clear renewable fuels strategy, UECC has been pivotal in propelling the uptake of bio-LNG, and we are excited to be supporting them as they sail towards a sustainable future. This agreement highlights that, just like LNG before it, bio-LNG is quickly becoming a standardised product and gaining popularity as it is recognised as future fuel.

“The bio-LNG delivery scale and consistency we’re able to achieve is, in part, thanks to robust mass balancing processes and related liquefaction LNG terminal infrastructure in the region. It’s now time for the whole of Europe and the world to follow suit. Looking ahead, both Titan and UECC are aligned on the need to geographically expand biomethane supply and diversify waste feedstocks to ensure certified bio-LNG is accessible to those in shipping that want and need it.”