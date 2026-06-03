Carnival Corp. completes Latin America’s first cruise ship LNG bunkering operation

Carnival Corp., the world's largest cruise company, has collaborated with government and industry partners to introduce LNG bunkering to Latin America and the Western Caribbean, using a mobile LNG fuelling solution to refuel Carnival Cruise Line's Carnival Jubilee at Isla Tropicale in Roatán, Honduras.

The operation brings a new maritime fueling capability to the region and reinforces Roatán's growing role within Carnival Corp.'s Caribbean operations, positioning Isla Tropicale along key Western Caribbean itineraries. Roatán's location allows LNG-capable ships to refuel with minimal disruption to their routes, helping optimise schedules and voyage planning.

The achievement also supports Carnival Corp.'s broader decarbonisation strategy, with LNG serving as one of several tools to reduce its emissions footprint while pursuing net-zero greenhouse gas emissions from ship operations by 2050.

“This milestone reflects the collaboration and operational planning taking place worldwide within our organisation to expand LNG bunkering across our global fleet,” said Michael McNamara, Vice President, Strategic Sourcing – Fuel, for Carnival Corp. “Bringing this capability to Latin America and the Western Caribbean supports key itineraries in the region while advancing our broader strategy to reduce emissions. We are grateful to President Asfura, government leaders, and local partners for helping make this milestone possible.”

“LNG bunkering in Roatán reflects the important role Honduras can play in the future of maritime energy in the Western Caribbean,” said Miguel Ángel Gámez, Director General of Hydrocarbons and Biofuels. “This achievement and milestone strengthens Roatán's position as a strategic destination, supports Honduras' broader energy and economic development priorities and demonstrates the value of public-private collaboration. It is also an important step forward toward a cleaner, more affordable, and more resilient national energy matrix.”