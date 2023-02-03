Scale Gas and Knutsen inaugurate first LNG bunkering barge built in Spain

Enagás subsidiary, Scale Gas, and Knutsen have presented the first ship to supply and transport LNG built in Spain at the Barcelona Regasification Plant. The 'Haugesund Knutsen', chartered by Shell Spain and Built by Astilleros Armón Gijón, will be based in the Port of Barcelona.

Arturo Gonzalo, CEO of Enagás, said: “The construction of the ship is a step forward in meeting the European decarbonisation goals with the promotion of LNG as a sustainable fuel in maritime transport.” He added: “This initiative is part of a European project coordinated by Enagás within the LNGhive2 strategy led by Puertos del State, with the aim of favouring the development of the LNG market as a sustainable maritime fuel, and guarantee supply in ports, online with the European Directive on alternative fuels.”

Knutsen Founder and Owner, Trygve Seglem, commented: “The Haugesund Knutsen confirms Knutsen's strategic line, which began 15 years ago with Pioneer Knutsen, to bet on small scale LNG as a tool to reinforce the use of LNG as marine fuel and thus help in the objective of decarbonisation and improvement of the environment in Europe and the Mediterranean.”

President of Shell Spain, Óscar Fernández, said: “The Haugesund Knutsen ship, which joins our global network of bunkering, is a magnificent example of how the collaboration between the different actors in the sector together with the support of public administrations, will make it possible to jointly achieve decarbonisation objectives.”

President of the Port of Barcelona, Lluís Salvadó, stated: “Having a boat like the 'Haugesund Knutsen' and the accumulated experience as partners in its design and construction further reinforces the positioning of the Port of Barcelona as a port for the supply of alternative fuels and reach the goal of reducing our carbon emissions by 50% by 2030.”

Prior to the presentation of the ship, Gonzalo and Salvadó signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to jointly promote hydrogen projects renewable energy in the area, in line with the objective of the H2MED project to develop the first green hydrogen corridor in the EU, where Barcelona will be a key enclave.

The entry into operation of H2MED will allow the connection of the Port of Barcelona with the Spanish Hydrogen Trunk Network, which will continue to reinforce the role of the Port as a key energy hub in Europe to achieve the objectives of decarbonisation.

The 'Haugesund Knutsen' has had the launching ceremony in the Port of Barcelona, where it will load and supply LNG as fuel to ships, as well as in areas adjacent.

It will also serve more customers in the Mediterranean region, playing a key role for the security of supply in the region and promoting the use of LNG as the most respectful fuel with the environment at present for the Marine transport.

The boat complies with all the security measures established by the different community regulations, has a storage capacity of 5000 m3, with two bilobal tanks of 2500 m3 each, and an LNG supply capacity of 1000 m3/h. It is 92.75 m in length, 16.9 m in beam and 4.25 m of draft.