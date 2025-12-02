Tallink vessel generates compliance for Gasum’s FuelEU Maritime pool

Gasum and Elenger have signed a FuelEU Maritime co-operation agreement. Elenger is the fuel provider for Tallink Group’s vessels.

In accordance with the new agreement, Gasum provides Elenger with bio-LNG from its Pori terminal. Tallink’s vessel MyStar uses the bio-LNG to generate compliance surplus for Gasum’s FuelEU Maritime pool. Tallink Group operates a total of 11 passenger and cargo vessels on routes between Estonia, Finland, and Sweden.

“We are very happy to welcome Tallink MyStar into the Gasum FuelEU Maritime pool as a compliance generator. Because of this agreement with Elenger and Tallink, we are able to strengthen our FuelEU Maritime pool with yet another vessel, expanding our ability to support our customers in need of compliance. As the end of the year draws closer we are doing our best to secure as much compliance as possible,” said Jacob Granqvist, VP, maritime, Gasum.

“Tallink is setting an example for other operators in the Baltic Sea. Tallink was one of the first to invest in new technology and began using LNG as early as 2017. Elenger has supported them throughout this journey providing and bunkering LNG to the vessels, and we are happy to help take the next step now toward renewable bio-LNG,” added Margus Kaasik, CEO of AS Elenger Grupp.

“Our goal is to fully replace the LNG needs of both shuttle vessels, MyStar and Megastar, with liquefied biomethane within the next year. This means that both our passenger and freight customers can reduce their environmental impact by choosing to travel with Tallink. This remains very important for us,” conclud-ed Paavo Nõgene, CEO of AS Tallink Grupp.