REV LNG and HOPA complete first bunkering of European vessel

REV LNG, LLC, a New York-based LNG services provider, and the Hamilton-Oshawa Port Authority (HOPA) recently provided LNG to the Fure Viten, a Furetank vessel under charter by Petro-Nav Desgagnés. This is the first European-owned vessel to receive LNG at Hamilton and represents more than 40 bunkering operations completed by Petro-Nav Desgagnés and REV LNG at HOPA since 2020.

REV LNG’s success at the Port of Hamilton reaffirms the company’s strong desire and ability to deliver firm and reliable LNG supply solutions to the marine market in the Great Lakes region and beyond.

“We are thrilled to work with HOPA to provide LNG to the Fure Viten, a Furetank vessel,” said David Kailbourne, CEO at REV LNG. “We are proud to commemorate our second active customer in Hamilton, which is very exciting. Our hope is to continue demonstrating that Hamilton is the focal point for LNG supply to the Great Lakes Marine market with safe and reliable service and attention to our customers’ needs. We are proud to work with a world-class organisation in HOPA, as well as our incredible staff at REV and the operators of the vessels at Petro-Nav and Furetank.”

“We’ve been so pleased with our experience working with REV LNG to provide this important fuelling capability to vessels at the Port of Hamilton,” added Ian Hamilton, President and CEO of HOPA. “With more than forty bunkering operations completed, it is clear this capability is in-demand and meeting a desire in the industry for safe and environmentally progressive fuelling options. We are grateful to REV LNG and Petro-Nav Desgagnés for their professionalism and partnership.”

In addition to the current Fure Viten charter, Desgagnés’ LNG-fuelled fleet includes five Canadian-flagged tankers all operating in the Great Lakes, St. Lawrence Seaway system, Eastern Canada, and the US, as well as the Canadian Arctic. Four of the five LNG-fuelled ships are sister ships designed and built by Desgagnés, while the Gaia Desgagnés, along with the Fure Viten and one additional chartered-in vessel, the Ramelia, are three sister ships designed and built by Furetank.

“Our LNG-fuelled fleet also includes two chartered-in LNG-fuelled tankers to meet summer demand,” concluded Julie Lambert, President, Petro-Nav Inc. (a subsidiary of Desgagnés). “We are proud to be leaders in energy efficient, low emission, low carbon marine transportation. We are especially excited to participate with HOPA, REV LNG, and Furetank in the LNG bunkering of the Fure Viten in Hamilton.”