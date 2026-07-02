Gasum selected as LNG supplier for Fjord1 ferries

Gasum and Fjord1 have signed a long-term agreement on the supply of LNG for a group of ferries operating the daily Arsvågen–Mortavika route connecting Stavanger and Haugesund along E39. The agreement covers fuel supply for four main ferries and one backup ferry.

“We are very pleased that Fjord1 has selected Gasum as its LNG supplier for this important ferry route. The agreement underlines our ability to provide reliable LNG deliveries for demanding maritime operations thanks to our fully integrated and seamless supply chain,” sajd Jacob Granqvist, Vice President, Maritime, Gasum.

“For Fjord1, reliable fuel supply is essential to maintaining safe and predictable ferry operations on one of Norway’s most important ferry routes. We are pleased to enter into this agreement with Gasum, which supports our focus on operational reliability, efficient logistics and our long-term ambition to provide safe and environmentally-friendly transport for our customers, contracting authorities, and partners,” added Tor Kristoffersen, Head of Regional Operations, Fjord1.