GTT receives order from HD KSOE

GTT has received, during 2Q25, an order from HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) for the design of the cryogenic tanks of six new LNG-fuelled container ships, on behalf of the shipowner Capital.
Each vessel will be equipped with a tank offering a capacity of 8000 m3, incorporating GTT’s Mark III Flex membrane containment system. These tanks will also feature the ‘1 barg’ design, allowing an operational pressure of up to 1 barg, significantly higher than the current industry standard of 0.7 barg. This enhanced design increases LNG holding time and facilitates compliance with upcoming regulatory requirements related to cold ironing (shore-power connection during port calls).
The use of LNG for propulsion offers a concrete response to evolving envi-ronmental regulations, achieving substantial reductions in nitrogen oxides (NOX), sulfur oxides (SOX), carbon dioxide (CO2) and ultrafine particles. Compared to conventional heavy fuel oil, this state-of-the-art solution can prevent the emission of nearly 25 000 tpy of CO2 per vessel.
Delivery of the six vessels is scheduled between 2Q27 and 1Q28.
