  4. First LNG bunkering for ASUKA III at Singapore Cruise Centre

First LNG bunkering for ASUKA III at Singapore Cruise Centre

Published by , Editor
LNG Industry,

ASUKA III – the largest Japanese-flagged cruise ship – has completed her first marine LNG bunkering by FueLNG Private Ltd at Singapore Cruise Centre. This milestone marks Shell LNG's first supply to an LNG-powered cruise ship in the region.

This follows on from the Silvernova’s first LNG bunkering done at the Singapore Cruise terminal in February 2025.

