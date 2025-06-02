First LNG bunkering for ASUKA III at Singapore Cruise Centre
ASUKA III – the largest Japanese-flagged cruise ship – has completed her first marine LNG bunkering by FueLNG Private Ltd at Singapore Cruise Centre. This milestone marks Shell LNG's first supply to an LNG-powered cruise ship in the region.
This follows on from the Silvernova’s first LNG bunkering done at the Singapore Cruise terminal in February 2025.
