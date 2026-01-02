ViGo Bioenergy acquires Drive Systems

ViGo Bioenergy has announced the acquisition of Drive Systems, Belgium’s leading independent LNG station network. This strategic move will establish ViGo as the country’s largest provider of LNG for heavy transport, with an estimated 30% market share of LNG volumes sold.

Drive Systems currently operates five high-quality stations across Flanders, servicing key transport routes through Antwerp and the wider region – areas not previously covered by ViGo. The network is renowned for its strong customer relationships and high throughput, built over more than a decade by Founder, Philippe Desrumaux.

As part of the acquisition, Philippe Desrumaux will join ViGo as Head of Benelux. All stations in the combined network will provide bio-LNG, offering ViGo customers expanded options on critical routes and supporting their decarbonisation ambitions.

This acquisition significantly enhances ViGo’s downstream network of LNG stations across Germany, the UK, and Benelux. Customers will benefit from greater route flexibility, improved access to bio-LNG, and a seamless experience across borders. The expanded network ensures that heavy transport operators can rely on ViGo for consistent, high-quality service and sustainable fuel options wherever their journeys take them.

Desrumaux commented: “I am excited to join the ViGo brand and to lead the build-out of our Benelux network. This combination will allow us to of-fer even more sustainable solutions to heavy transport owners and operators, accelerating the transition to cleaner fuels across the region. Our customers will now have access to a truly European network, making it easier than ever to decarbonise their fleets.”

Pablo Galante Escobar, Head of LNG, EMEA Gas and Power, Vitol, added: “This acquisition further demonstrates Vitol’s commitment to building a robust biogas value chain across Europe. By expanding our network and capabilities, we are supporting our customers through the energy transition and helping them achieve their decarbonisation goals. With a strong downstream presence in Germany, the UK, and Benelux, as well as upstream assets in Lithuania, Latvia, and Italy, ViGo is uniquely positioned to serve the evolving needs of the European transport sector.”