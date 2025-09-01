Singapore LNG begins construction of new LNG truck loading facility

Singapore LNG Corp. Pte Ltd (SLNG) has held a ground breaking ceremony to mark the start of construction of its new LNG truck loading facility on Jurong Island. The ceremony was officiated by SLNG Chairman, Gan Seow Kee, and SLNG CEO, Leong Wei Hung. Liao Hong, Chairman of China International Water & Electric Corp (S) Pte Ltd (CIWE), the appointed EPC company for the project, as well as Long Bin, General Director of CIWE, also participated in the ceremony.

The new and enhanced LNG truck loading facility will be part of the SLNG terminal, but segregated from the main terminal operations. It will feature two loading bays, boosting operational capacity and minimising downtime, and is designed to accommodate 40-ft trucks, compared to the current facility which only supports 20-ft trucks, enabling better support for the growing trucked LNG demand in Singapore. The facility will be equipped with hard loading arms optimised for single-operator use, which helps to reduce manpower deployment and enhance overall operational efficiency.

The new LNG truck loading facility is expected to be completed by 4Q26.

“The new LNG truck loading facility reinforces our commitment to expanding and diversifying LNG distribution channels across Singapore. As demand for trucked LNG continues to grow, this facility plays a crucial role in supporting the nation’s energy transition goals. It enhances the flexibility, reliability, and sustainability of LNG supply, helping to meet the evolving needs of Singapore and its surrounding markets,” said Wei Hung.