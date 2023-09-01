CMA CGM choose Wärtsilä LNG fuel gas supply systems for newbuilds

Wärtsilä will supply the LNG fuel gas supply systems (FGSS) for four new 23 000 TEU container vessels being built for France-based operator CMA CGM at the Hudong Zhonghua Shipbuilding yard in China. This latest order, which was booked as order intake by Wärtsilä in 2Q23, represents a continuation of Wärtsilä’s supply of FGSS to CMA CGM vessels. During the past six years, Wärtsilä has been contracted to supply 30 of the company’s newbuild vessels with FGSS.

Wärtsilä’s full scope of supply includes the system engineering, a dedicated material package, the boil-off gas compressor (BOGC) skid delivery, as well as the supervision, commissioning, and testing of the FGSS.

“Our relationship with both the Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard and CMA CGM has been strong, and this repeat order endorses the value of that relationship. Our dedicated engineering ensures that all specific operational and classification society requirements are met, and that the system functions reliably and efficiently under all conditions,” commented Harald Øverland, Sales Manager, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions.

The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yard in early 2024. The first two vessels are expected to be delivered in 4Q25, and the remaining two vessels during 2H26.