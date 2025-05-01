TotalEnergies and OQEP break ground at Marsa LNG

Under the patronage of Salim bin Nasser Al Aufi, Minister of Energy & Minerals of the Sultanate of Oman, Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies, and Ahmed Al Azkawi, OQ Exploration and Production (OQEP) CEO, celebrated the ground breaking of the Marsa LNG plant, in the port of Sohar, northern Oman, one year after the final investment decision.

The 1 million tpy liquefaction plant is being built by Marsa LNG LLC, a joint company between TotalEnergies (80%) and OQEP (20%). The LNG production, which is expected to start in 1Q28, is primarily intended to serve the marine fuel market (LNG bunkering) in the Gulf.

The Marsa LNG plant is fully electrified and combined with a 300 MWp photovoltaic solar farm that will supply the equivalent of the plant’s annual energy needs. Marsa LNG will therefore be one of the lowest carbon intensity LNG plants in the world, with less than 3 kg CO 2 -e/boe of Scope 1 and 2 emissions. For reference, this is 90% lower than the average carbon intensity of LNG plants in the world, which stands around 35 kg CO 2 -e/boe.

Ideally located at the entrance to the Gulf, the Marsa LNG site has been selected to establish the first LNG bunkering hub in the Middle East.

A charter contract for a new LNG bunkering vessel has been signed by Marsa LNG LLC. This vessel, named Monte Shams in reference to the Jabal Shams or the ‘Mountain of the Sun’ in north-eastern Oman, is under construction and will be stationed in Sohar from 2028, where it will supply LNG to a wide range of vessels (container ships, tankers, large cruise ships).

In the maritime industry, LNG is an immediately available transition fuel allowing a reduction of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by approximately 20% compared to fuel oil. Ships using LNG in Sohar will further reduce their GHG emissions thanks to the low carbon intensity of the LNG production in Marsa LNG, and local bunkering without the need to transport LNG to a distant bunkering port.

“I'm very proud to see Marsa LNG breaking ground, alongside our longstanding partner OQEP, and with the strong support from the Sultanate’s authorities. This flagship project demonstrates that LNG production can be very low carbon, contributing to making gas a long-term transition fuel. With an ambitious technical design, we intend to set the standard and pave the way for the next generation of low-emissions LNG plants across the world. We also offer an effective way to support the shipping sector’s energy transition, by providing lower-emissions marine fuel in a key location at the entrance of the Gulf,” said Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies.

Salim bin Nasser Al Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals, stated: “The Ministry reiterates its steadfast commitment to supporting downstream energy projects as a vital pillar of economic integration across the industrial, trade, port, and logistics sectors. The Marsa LNG project, a strategic collaboration project between OQ Exploration & Production and TotalEnergies, embodies this commitment by developing advanced infrastructure for supplying vessels with LNG as an alternative clean fuel.

“This project marks a significant step in advancing low-emission energy solutions, reinforcing Oman's position as a reliable regional hub for clean maritime fuel. It aligns with the objectives of Oman Vision 2040, particularly in sustainability and industrial innovation. Additionally, it underscores our dedication to providing responsible energy solutions for the global shipping sector while actively reducing its carbon footprint.

“While we welcome this pioneering partnership, we affirm that investment in downstream energy projects is a key driver of economic growth, creating quality, sustainable job opportunities, facilitating knowledge transfer, and developing national expertise, all of which strengthen Oman’s readiness to meet the growing demand for sustainable energy sources.”

“At OQEP, we are committed to driving innovation and sustainability in Oman’s energy landscape. The Marsa LNG project represents a solid step forward, harnessing cutting-edge technology and strategic collaboration to ensure a cleaner, and affordable energy future. As the first LNG bunkering hub in the Middle East, Marsa LNG will play a pivotal role in reducing emissions in the shipping industry while reinforcing Oman’s position as a key player in the global energy sector. We take immense pride in contributing to this transformative journey – one that sets new standards for low-carbon energy solutions,” concluded Ahmed Al Azkawi, CEO of OQEP.