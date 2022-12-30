AB Klaipedos nafta and AB Amber Grid to expand Klaipeda LNG terminal regasification capacity

AB Klaipedos nafta (KN), as the operator of Klaipeda LNG Terminal, together with gas transmission system operator, AB Amber Grid, seek to evaluate possibilities to expand the current Klaipeda LNG terminal regasification capacity, as well the capacity of a gas transmission system in relevant entry and exit points to create the possibility of booking additional LNG import capacity in the future. The implementation of the project should create additional LNG import capacity of up to 2.5 billion m3/y preliminary starting from 2H26.

As the first step of the project, KN and Amber Grid seek to assess the market participants’ demand of expanded capacity. Therefore, the operators announce joint process of open season procedure at Klaipeda LNG Terminal and Lithuanian gas transmission system. Procedure will start with non-binding phase and afterwards will continue with the binding phase (if sufficient demand for additional capacity would be identified during the non-binding phase).

The non-binding phase of open season procedure started on 19 December 2022 and lasts until 1 February 2023. Announcement of the decision to conduct the binding phase of the open season procedure will follow afterwards and be published by 1 March 2023.