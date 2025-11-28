UGI Energy Services commissions Carlisle LNG facility

UGI Energy Services, LLC (UGIES), a subsidiary of UGI Corp., has celebrated the commissioning of its new LNG facility with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the site in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, the US. The new Carlisle LNG storage and vaporisation facility joins the company’s expanding network of LNG and peak shaving assets.

LNG facilities like Carlisle store natural gas in liquid form at extremely cold temperatures. During peak demand periods, typically the coldest winter days, the stored LNG is warmed and converted back into gas, then delivered into the pipeline system. This ‘peak shaving’ capability allows UGIES to supplement pipeline supplies when customers need it most, ensuring reliable service when natural gas demand reaches its highest levels.

“We're pleased to begin operations at our Carlisle LNG facility ahead of the winter heating season,” said Joe Hartz, President of UGIES. “By enhancing our ability to meet demand during the coldest days of the year with market area supply, we're strengthening energy reliability across the Cumberland Valley while supporting the region's continued growth.”

Other featured speakers at the event included Public Utility Commissioner, Steve DeFrank, Senator, Greg Rothman (R-34), Representative, Barb Gleim (R-199), and Cumberland County Commissioner, Kelly Neiderer.

During the event, UGIES also highlighted its partnership with Cumberland County and local municipalities throughout the facility's design, permitting, and restoration process. Working closely with county officials, UGIES developed a comprehensive infrastructure plan that extends benefits far beyond the LNG facility itself. The collaboration resulted in the integration of two previously disconnected water supply loops, significantly increasing water capacity, and reliability for residents and businesses in the region.

“This facility represents UGIES' continued commitment to infrastructure investment that directly benefits our customers and communities,” added Hartz. “We're excited to bring this important resource online and look forward to working with UGI Utilities to help meet natural gas growth in this area.”