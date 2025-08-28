CTCI awarded EPC contract by CPC Corp.
Published by Jessica Casey,
Editor
LNG Industry,
CTCI has been awarded another major LNG terminal-related EPC contract to help the state-owned oil company, CPC Corp., build a regasification facility at Kaohsiung Intercontinental LNG Receiving Terminal (also known as the 7th LNG receiving terminal) in southern Taiwan, after securing LNG storage tanks EPC contract for the same terminal late last year.
