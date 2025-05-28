Karpowership celebrates FSRU undocking with KARMOL and Seatrium

KARMOL, the joint venture between Karpowership and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), has undocked KARMOL LNGT Powership Antarctica, a state-of-the-art FSRU, marking a major milestone in KARMOL’s commitment to delivering flexi-ble, clean, and reliable power solutions globally.

The undocking was commemorated at a special event in Singapore, attended by senior representatives from Karpowership, MOL, and Seatrium, who play a pivotal role in supporting KARMOL’s LNG-to-Power strategy.

The KARMOL LNGT Powership Antarctica will now set sail and join KARMOL’s fleet of Powerships and FSRUs that bring scalable, quickly deployable energy to countries and companies in need of reliable electricity.

“This milestone showcases the strength of our partnerships and the growing demand for our innovative and cleaner energy solutions,” said Dogan Karadeniz Founding Partner and Executive Board Member of Karpowership. “With a lasting partnership we have with MOL and Seatrium, today’s undocking signals our commitment to expanding our LNG-to-Power projects to help the world meet rising energy demands while enabling a secure transition to cleaner fuels.”

“We are delighted to mark this important milestone in the undocking of KARMOL LNGT Powership Antarctica. This event underscores our continued collaboration with Karpowership and Seatrium, reinforcing our commitment to delivering flexible and sustainable LNG-based energy solutions globally. As demand for clean and efficient power continues to grow, we remain dedicated to leveraging our maritime expertise to support reliable energy transitions worldwide,” added Jun Kobayashi, Head of KARMOL (FSRU & Powership) Team.