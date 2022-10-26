OLT launches consultation on the proposal to amend Regasification Code

OLT Offshore LNG Toscana has announced the launch of the consultation on the proposal to amend the Regasification Code.

From 24 October 2022, it is possible to consult the proposed amendment of the Regasification Code concerning the update of the procedures required to unload volumes of LNG exceeding 155 000 liquid m3, of the duration of the financial guarantees required for continuous capacity and, with reference to virtual liquefaction service, in the event that the quantities of gas involved in the PSV transaction are traceable to biomethane production, the possibility to recognise that equivalent quantities of LNG within the Terminal are identifiable as bio-LNG.

All interested parties can submit their comments by 8 December 2022.