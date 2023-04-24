OLT at full capacity until 2027

The annual and multi-year auctions with expression of interest of OLT Offshore LNG Toscana were successfully concluded with 100% of the allocated capacity, for the first product offered. The auctions were held on 19 and 20 April 2023.

Thanks to the results of these auctions, the regasification capacity of 3.75 billion m3/y (currently authorised) has been fully allocated until Gas Year 2026/2027.

The regasification capacity was offered in slots of 155 000 liqcm, seven slots were allocated for each Gas Year starting from 2024/2025 until 2033/2034.

The awardees have the priority, no later than 30 September 2026, for purchasing capacity for the following Gas Years at the same allocation price of the product and for the same number of slots awarded.

The effective allocation of regasification capacity associated with the Gas Years starting from 2033/2034 is subject to the actual decision of OLT to extend the useful life of the Terminal that will be communicated to the requesting user by the end of the Gas Year 2028/2029.

“FSRU Toscana is contributing the maximum authorised capacity to the country's energy supply,” said Giovanni Giorgi, Managing Director. “In order to cope with the European energy emergency, we have requested during 2022 to increase the authorized regasification capacity to 5 billion m3/y. Final authorisation is expected in the coming weeks. This will allow us to make new slots available for future Gas Years.”