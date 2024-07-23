GlobalData: Asia to dominate global LNG regasification capacity additions through 2028

Asia will continue to dominate the global LNG regasification capacity additions, contributing about 68% of the total capacity additions between 2024 – 2028, according to GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

GlobalData’s latest report, ‘LNG Regasification Industry by Capacity and Capital Expenditure with Details of All Operating and Upcoming Terminals to 2028’, reveals that Asia is expected to add a total regasification capacity of 20 trillion ft3 from new build and expansion projects during 2024 – 2028.

Bhargavi Gandham, Oil & Gas Analyst at GlobalData, commented: “China and India will primarily drive the LNG regasification additions in Asia through 2028, accounting for nearly 60% of the total capacity additions by 2028. Growing demand for gas from industrial and domestic sectors and the need to increase the share of gas in the energy mix are driving regasification capacity additions in these countries.”

China will dominate LNG regasification additions in Asia through 2028, accounting for nearly 38% of the region’s capacity additions by 2028. Zhoushan II is the largest upcoming project in the country, with a capacity of 584 billion ft3, followed by Huizhou, Yantai I, and Yantai II, each with a capacity of 487 billion ft3.

GlobalData identifies India as the second highest contributor to the Asia LNG regasification capacity additions, accounting for about 21% of the capacity additions by 2028. Jaigarh Port in the state of Maharashtra is the country's largest upcoming LNG regasification terminal with a capacity of 390 billion ft3. The project is expected to start operations in 2025, with H-Energy being the designated operator.

Gandham concludes: “Vietnam ranks third in Asia, contributing about 10% of the region’s LNG regasification capacity additions during the outlook period. With a capacity of 487 billion ft3, Vung Tau in the Ba Ria Vung Tau constituency is the largest upcoming regasification terminal in the country and is expected to commence operations in 2028.”