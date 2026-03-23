EIA: US exports of LNG to the Caribbean near record highs in 2025

The US exported approximately 0.3 billion ft3/d of LNG to destinations in the Caribbean in 2025, the second-highest volume since the first LNG cargo departed Sabine Pass in 2016, according to the U.S. Department of Energy’s LNG Exports and Re-Exports Details.

Large scale LNG regasification capacity in the Caribbean is concentrated in the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, and Panama. Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Haiti, and Trinidad and Tobago do not have any large scale regasification capacity and import very small volumes (<0.1 billion ft3/d combined) of LNG using ISO containers, which can be received at any port using standard container handling equipment. However, ISO shipments are costly compared with large scale vessel-borne imports.

The Dominican Republic, Jamaica, and Panama imported approximately 0.4 billion ft3/d of LNG from the US in 2024, up nearly 32% from 2023, according to data from the International Group of Liquefied Natural Gas Importers (GIIGNL). US-origin cargoes supplied 85% of all LNG volumes imported by the three nations, up from a 69% share in 2023 and the highest-ever import volume of US-origin LNG into those countries. Total LNG imports into these three countries from all sources also reached a record of approximately 0.4 billion ft3/d in 2024, up nearly 6% from 2023.

The Dominican Republic, Jamaica, and Panama collectively had a nominal regasification capacity of approximately 1.3 billion ft3/d in 2025, according to data from GIIGNL. The Dominican Republic has two currently operating regasification terminals with a combined 0.7 billion ft3/d of capacity: the Andres onshore regasification terminal, which began operating in 2003, and the Manzanillo FSRU, which began operating in 2025 under a three-year charter agreement. A second onshore regasification unit at the Manzanillo LNG terminal is under construction and is scheduled to begin operating in 2027 before the charter agreement expires. Jamaica has two regasification terminals totalling around 0.4 billion ft3/d of capacity: the onshore regasification terminal in Montego Bay and an FSRU at the Old Harbour terminal. The Costa Norte LNG terminal is Panama’s sole regasification terminal and has a capacity of approximately 0.2 billion ft3/d.

Two other regasification terminals outside of the countries above, the Puerto Cortes FSRU and onshore regasification terminal in Honduras and the Nassau Mini LNG regasification terminal in the Bahamas are currently under construction and are expected to be completed by the end of 1Q26 and December 2026, respectively.

Puerto Rico, a US territory, also has large scale LNG regasification capacity. The US first shipped LNG from the mainland to Puerto Rico in March 2025, and shipments remain limited due to Jones Act restrictions. Puerto Rico received 43 total LNG tanker shipments from all sources in 2025, of which 12 tankers departed from US mainland ports, according to data from Vortexa.