Petronet LNG receives cargo from Middle East
Published by Jessica Casey,
Editor
LNG Industry,
PLL's time-chartered LNG vessel, DISHA, has berthed at Dahej LNG terminal, delivering 62 000 t LNG, reaffirming Petronet LNG's unwavering commitment to India's energy security.
The voyage holds special significance as DISHA became the first Indian LNG carrier to transit Strait of Hormuz following its reopening. Having remained stranded in the region since 2 March 2026, the vessel's arrival marks an achievement in ensuring the continuity of critical energy supply chain.
Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/regasification/22062026/petronet-lng-receives-cargo-from-middle-east/