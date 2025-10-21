BW performs ship-to-ship operation in Brazil

Save to read list Published by Jessica Casey , Editor LNG Industry , Tuesday, 21 October 2025 14:00

In October 2025, BW Magna and BW ENN Snow Lotus performed a ship-to-ship (STS) operation at Porto do Açu, Brazil.

This STS operation exemplifies teamwork across the LNG fleet and collaboration with Gás Natural Açu (GNA), the charterer.

BW Magna is tailormade to Latin America’s biggest power project, serving a long-term 23-year charter moored alongside Porto do Açu.

Since 1 July 2025, the purpose-built BW Magna has delivered regasified LNG to GNA II. Together, GNA II and its sister project GNA I generate enough energy to power 14 million homes.