Molgas completes UK LNG de-gassing operation

Molgas UK has completed the first-ever LNG de-gassing operation in the UK, in partnership with CalMac Ferries Limited and AD Fuels.

This landmark operation, carried out on board the MV Glen Sannox during its annual overhaul at Inchgreen, Greenock, marks an important step forward in the UK’s transition toward cleaner and more sustainable marine energy.

“We are proud to have completed this first-of-its-kind project safely and efficiently, showcasing Molgas’s technical strength and our commitment to supporting the maritime industry in its decarbonisation journey,” said Christopher McConnell, Managing Director for Molgas.