SPEC LNG terminal receives LNG delivery

More than 130 000 m3 of LNG, purchased by the main thermal generators in the country as a provision to deal with the El Niño phenomenon in 2H23, has arrived at the SPEC LNG regasification terminal.

“Our customers are stocking up on natural gas to support electric power generation during the upcoming dry spell. On 15 May 2023, we received at our terminal a ship with about 16 000 m3 of LNG, on 2 June 2023, 43 800 m3 arrived, the previous week another ship arrived with approximately 28 000 m3, and in the next few days we will receive about 44 000 m3 of this energy that has provided reliability to the country for six years,” reported José María Castro, General Manager of SPEC LNG.

This LNG is stored at the Cartagena regasification terminal to be transformed from a liquid to a gaseous state and delivered, when required, to the main thermal plants in the country in order to support the generation of electricity during the period of low hydrology.

“Our infrastructure has a storage capacity of 170 000 m3 of LNG and a regasification capacity available to our clients of 400 million ft3/d of natural gas, with which they can support close to 2000 MW of electricity generation with natural gas, which represents 60% of the thermal capacity in Colombia,” explained Castro.

In the scheme that supports the generation of electrical energy defined by the Energy and Gas Regulation Commission (CREG), the SPEC LNG regasification terminal has the role of infrastructure agent that provides its services to three thermal generators in the country, the which acquire backup LNG through the Marketing Agent that represents them.

“The terminal is a key piece in the backup scheme that provides firmness and reliability to the Colombian electrical system, with strategic and flexible LNG storage, and allows the thermal park to guarantee the supply of electrical energy, not only in scenarios such as El Niño, also in the face of other eventualities in the electrical system, with a fuel such as natural gas that is a catalyst for sustainable growth, and a vehicle to reduce energy poverty and increase social well-being,” affirmed Castro.

The regasification terminal was vital in 2020, when the level of the reservoirs reached 30%, it regasified close to 13 000 million ft3 of LNG for more than 200 days for the thermal plants and received 16 methane tankers throughout the year. In this way, gas-fired thermal generation contributed close to 22% of the national energy demand and a possible shortage of electrical energy was avoided.