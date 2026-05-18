Port of Milford Haven announces 1Q26 operational performance

The Port of Milford Haven has highlighted a strong start to 2026, characterised by consistently safe, reliable, and customer focused operations across the Milford Haven Waterway. Effective co-ordination between the port, terminal operators, towage partners, marine service providers, and shipping agents underpinned every aspect of activity during 1Q26.

During 1Q26, the port safely manoeuvred over 1000 large vessels along the Milford Haven Waterway, delivering its busiest first quarter for LNG arrivals since LNG operations began in 2009, whilst continuing to handle strong oil volumes.

Chief Executive, Tom Sawyer, said: “Our performance this quarter reflects the professionalism and discipline that define operations at Milford Haven. From pilots and marine teams to tug and mooring crews, shipping agents, and our customers at the terminals, every individual has contributed to delivering a safe, predictable, and high quality service. It is this shared commitment to operational ex-cellence that reinforces Milford Haven as a trusted and dependable energy port.”