ECOnnect Energy awarded contract to supply LNG transfer solution to Puerto Bahía terminal

ECOnnect Energy has signed an agreement with Sociedad Portuaria Puerto Bahía S.A., a majority-owned subsidiary of Canada's Frontera Energy Corp., to deliver its IQuayTM F-Class jettyless transfer system for Puerto Bahía´s fast-tracked LNG import terminal in Cartagena Bay, Colombia.

The project will combine ECOnnect Energy’s proprietary F-Class transfer technology with an FSRU, establishing a new LNG import gateway. The terminal is designed to support Colombia’s growing energy demand and strengthen national energy security during periods of low hydropower supply.

First gas is targeted for early 2027, making prompt readiness a key priority for the project. According to Puerto Bahía, ECOnnect Energy was selected based on its track record in fast-track LNG developments.

Located in Cartagena Bay, Puerto Bahía is being developed as Colombia’s second LNG import terminal on the Caribbean coast. The project is expected to complement existing infrastructure while increasing supply resilience and import flexibility at a time when LNG is becoming increasingly important to Colombia’s evolving energy landscape.

ECOnnect Energy’s IQuay F-Class transfer solution will connect the FSRU to the existing receiving facility, enabling LNG imports without the need for additional jetty construction.

By reducing offshore construction scope and limiting marine intervention, the solution is designed to support faster and more flexible deployment of LNG infrastructure.

“We see that many countries increasingly need energy infrastructure that can be deployed faster, with lower environmental impact and provide greater operational flexibility,” said Morten Christophersen, CEO at ECOnnect Energy. “Puerto Bahía is a strong example of how innovative marine infrastructure can help respond to growing energy demand, while still reducing the need for extensive marine construction such as with conventional jetties. Together with Frontera and Puerto Bahía, we are proud to support the development of a strategically important LNG project for Colombia.”

Frontera Energy Corp. CEO, Orlando Cabrales Segovia, added: “This agreement represents an important step forward for our LNG project in Cartagena. We have worked closely to identify the right solution for the terminal’s specific requirements, and our collaboration with ECOnnect gives us strong confidence that this system will deliver the most effective solution while minimizing disruption to the surrounding area.”