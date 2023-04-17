TotalEnergies announces delivery of first cargo to Dhamra LNG terminal

TotalEnergies has announced the delivery of a first LNG cargo to the Dhamra LNG terminal, located in the state of Odisha on the east coast of India. The LNG terminal is owned and operated by Adani Total Private Limited (ATPL), a 50-50 joint venture between TotalEnergies and Adani. This delivery enables the gradual commissioning of the terminal, which is expected to start commercial operations at the end of May 2023.

With regasification capacity of 5 million tpy of LNG, the Dhamra LNG terminal adds more than 10% to India’s regasification capacity, strengthening the country’s position as the world's fifth largest LNG importer and allowing it to increase the share of natural gas in its energy mix from 8% to 15% by 2030 to reduce its carbon intensity.

“We are pleased to have completed the first delivery of LNG to the new Dhamra LNG terminal, developed in partnership with Adani, with a cargo from Qatar. India wants to develop the use of natural gas to reduce the carbon intensity of its energy mix by replacing coal, and LNG can therefore meet growing domestic demand. The commissioning of the Dhamra terminal reflects TotalEnergies' ambition to support India’s energy transition and supply security,” said Thomas Maurisse, Senior Vice President LNG at TotalEnergies.