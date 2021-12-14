Excelerate Energy delivers regasified LNG to Brazil

Excelerate Energy L.P. (Excelerate) has announced that on 8 December 2021 it started natural gas deliveries to the Brazilian market at the Bahia Regasification Terminal (TR-BA) in Salvador, Bahia, Brazil. Excelerate’s FSRU Excelerate Sequoia, which has an LNG storage capacity of 173 400 m3, is providing regasification services at TR-BA. The terminal has a regasification capacity of up to 700 million ft3/d.

Excelerate and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobras) signed the lease contract for TR-BA on 28 September following a competitive international tender process. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Excelerate Energy Comercializadora de Gás Natural Ltda., Excelerate expects to sell natural gas to a diverse portfolio of customers in this newly opened market. The streamlined terminal operations provided by Excelerate at TR-BA represent the latest example of the Excelerate Flexible Integrated Terminal (E-FIT) offering, following the success of the Moheshkhali Floating LNG Terminal in Bangladesh.

“It is both a privilege and responsibility to provide natural gas to Brazil at this critical time. Our track record of operational excellence in this market makes us the ideal partner to serve local customers and ensure long-term energy availability and reliability,” stated Steven Kobos, President and Chief Executive Officer of Excelerate. “I commend Petrobras for running a transparent tender process as part of the Brazilian government’s efforts to open up the Brazilian gas market. We are pleased that Excelerate Sequoia, the newest vessel in our industry-leading FSRU fleet, will deliver secure and reliable energy to Brazil.”

Since 2012, Excelerate has provided regasification services in Brazil at Petrobras’ LNG terminals in Bahia, Guanabara Bay, and Pecém. The company’s FSRU Experience broke an industry record for send-out capacity by reaching 1.06 billion ft 3 at the Guanabara Bay LNG Regasification Terminal in 2020.