Höegh Evi signs FSRU charter with EGAS

Höegh Evi, a global leader in marine energy infrastructure, has signed a 10-year time charter agreement with Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) for the deployment of Hoegh Gandria as a FSRU in Egypt. The FSRU Hoegh Gandria will be deployed in 4Q26 to the Port of Sumed and will supply up to 1000 million ft3/d of peak LNG regasification capacity, making it a critical part of Egypt’s diversified and flexible energy infrastructure.

“Höegh Evi is proud of our longstanding role as a trusted energy infrastructure partner to Egypt and we are excited to begin the conversion of Hoegh Gandria to a floating import terminal, highlighting the unique flexibility of marine infrastructure. We look forward to building on the successful long relationship we have with EGAS and supporting the growth of Egypt’s diversified energy system,” said Erik Nyheim, President and CEO of Höegh Evi.

To accelerate the FSRU employment, Höegh Evi will convert the LNG carrier Hoegh Gandria to a FSRU. The conversion project will begin immediately, to ensure the timely delivery of the FSRU.

Hoegh Gandria was purchased in February 2023 with the intention of conversion from an LNG carrier to a high-capacity FSRU for long-term deployment. Executing the conversion reinforces the company’s strategy to leverage the flexibility and high-performance capabilities of marine infrastructure.

The FSRU Hoegh Gandria will replace the Hoegh Galleon, which was deployed to Egypt in July 2024, on an interim charter from AIE and Höegh Evi. The Galleon will remain in Egypt for up to an additional year before deployment to the LNG terminal in Port Kembla, Australia, in 2027.