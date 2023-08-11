Deutsche ReGas secures LNG deliveries for Mukran

Deutsche ReGas has recently completed the procedure for the award of long-term regasification capacities for phase II of the 'Deutsche Ostsee' energy terminal in Mukran, with the capacities offered fully booked.

“We are very pleased that the capacities offered could be fully allocated. The strong response from customers from Germany and ours shows in particular Eastern European neighbouring countries that they are on the powerful on security of supply gas infrastructure of the energy terminal in Mukran and the OPAL/EUGAL pipelines,” said Dr Stephan Knabe, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche ReGas.

“With these and the existing capacity, that is the bulk of the supplies for the planned 'Deutsche Ostsee' energy terminal awarded in Mukran. The great demand confirms emphatically the assessments of the gas supply of the Federal Network Agency and the federal government.”