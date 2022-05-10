Höegh LNG agrees to charter two FSRUs to Germany

Höegh LNG Holdings Ltd (Höegh LNG) has announced it has signed binding implementation agreements with the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action to charter out two FSRUs from its fleet for operations in Germany for 10 years.

The detailed FSRU contracts are scheduled to be completed by September/October, and FSRU operations are expected to commence at the end of 2022.

President and CEO of Höegh LNG, Thor Jørgen Guttormsen, commented: “We are very pleased and honoured to be selected by the German government to support Germany’s security of energy supply with two of our modern, large-capacity FSRUs.”