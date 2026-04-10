Christiani & Nielsen executes LNG tank outer works construction contract

Christiani & Nielsen (Thailand) Public Co. Ltd has executed a construction contract for the LNG tank outer works project with POSCO E&C, marking continued progress in the company’s participation in large scale energy infrastructure development.

The contract signing ceremony was held on 27 February 2026 at POSCO’s office in the Republic of Korea.

Under the contract, Christiani & Nielsen will be responsible for civil construction works for two LNG storage tanks, each with a storage capacity of 250 000 m3 and approximate dimensions of 92 m in diameter and 60 m in height.

Certain project details remain subject to the terms of a non disclosure agreement (NDA). Accordingly, the company will disclose additional information only to the extent permitted under applicable contractual and regulatory requirements.